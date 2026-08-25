Masengeli: Police to flag 'unfit' aspirants ahead of 2027 elections

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Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service will recommend to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) individuals it considers unfit to run for elective office based on their track records, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has said.

Masengeli said the police would use their surveillance and security mandate to identify individuals whose conduct could pose a threat to peaceful elections.

“We will recommend to IEBC individuals who are not fit to run for office based on their track records,” Masengeli said.

He said police would also step up surveillance, crime prevention and arrests targeting individuals involved in politically instigated violence.

“We will deal with goons and their sponsors,” he said.

The Deputy IG was speaking on Tuesday, August 25, during the launch of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s (NCIC) Roadmap to a Violence-Free 2027 General Elections.

His remarks come as Kenya prepares for the August 10, 2027 General Election, with the IEBC having activated the Electoral Code of Conduct and the Election Offences Act for the election period.

The NCIC roadmap seeks to strengthen early warning and response mechanisms, address conflict triggers, counter hate speech and disinformation, and promote dialogue ahead of the polls.

The commission has raised concerns over growing political intolerance, hate speech, ethnic contempt, disinformation and divisive rhetoric as the country moves closer to the 2027 elections.

The focus on political violence comes amid renewed concern over the use of organised groups during political campaigns. The IEBC has identified political goonism among the threats to peaceful elections.

NCIC Chairman Bishop Kepha Nyamweya said the roadmap was designed to ensure violence prevention begins early, rather than after political tensions have already escalated

"As the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, we reaffirm our commitment to working with all stakeholders to promote national unity, peaceful coexistence and social cohesion throughout the electoral cycle. We will continue to strengthen our efforts in monitoring and responding to hate speech and ethnic contempt, facilitating dialogue, supporting peace structures and promoting responsible leadership and citizenship," said Nyamweya.

"Every leader must choose responsible speech over inflammatory rhetoric. Every political party must place the interests of the country above vested political interests. Every citizen must reject incitement, violence and manipulation."