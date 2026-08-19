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High Court summons Anti-Abduction Unit boss over missing businessman

By John Muia | Aug. 19, 2026
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The Machakos High Court has directed the head of the Anti-Abduction Unit to appear in court tomorrow in a case linked to the disappearance of Mlolongo businessman Jimmy Mutava.

A section of family, friends and the local business community outside Machakos High Court on August 19, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Justice Noel Inziani issued the summons after expressing dissatisfaction with the progress of investigations into the case.

The court said it had established from a replying affidavit filed by Chief Inspector Peter Mugandison that investigations into the matter were still being conducted by the Anti-Abduction Unit, but no progress report had been presented.

“I have established from the replying affidavit of Chief Inspector Peter Mugandison on 18th August here that investigations into this matter are still being conducted by the anti-abduction unit, although the court has not been told the progress of any of the purported investigations.” Justice Inziani stated.

She went on, “At this juncture it will only be appropriate that this court is appraised with the status of the said investigations and in that regard this court will direct that the in-charge Anti-Abduction Unit does file in court a report on the status of the investigations so far done or pending and to attend court tomorrow that is the 20th of August 2026, whether physically or virtually to address the issue.”

The Judge further noted that the question of whether the Inspector General of Police should be summoned will be determined after the report from the Anti-Abduction Unit is tabled.

“Number two, summons on whether the Inspector General of Police should attend court shall be considered after the report of an update from the Anti-Abduction Unit.” The court ordered.

Advocate Evans Momanyi representing the family said that they moved to court seeking orders for habeas corpus demanding police to produce Mutava, whom he said had disappeared for more than 20 days without any trace.

Mutava has remained missing since July 27 after he was allegedly abducted in Mlolongo by unknown individuals under circumstances that are yet to be fully established.

The matter will be mentioned tomorrow, August 20, 2026, for further directions.

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Related Topics

Anti-Abduction Unit Jimmy Mutava Machakos High Court Missing Businessman
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