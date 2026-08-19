Police reservist on the run after murder links

Audio By Vocalize

Police launch a manhunt for an NPR officer suspected of killing Meru miraa trader Julius Kaliunga. [File Courtesy]

A National Police Reserve (NPR) officer suspected of killing a miraa trader in Meru is on the run as police launch a manhunt.

Following the shooting of Julius Kaliunga in Mutuati, his family and Vocal Africa, a human rights organisation, have demanded the arrest of the suspect and justice for the family.

Kaliunga was a well-known miraa businessman and farm guard and was allegedly shot under unclear circumstances.

Salesio Muthuri, a brother of the deceased, said the family was in the dark about what might have transpired after Kaliunga was woken up by a local administrator.

“We have not received any report as a family. We do not know the real reason why our brother was killed,” said Muthuri.

However, Muthuri said the family had been informed that the alleged shooter, whose name has been withheld, had surrendered his firearm.

“But as a family we have not been given any formal report on the circumstances of the killing,” he said.

Muthuri said the family was aware that Kaliunga had been called by phone by an administrator the previous night, only for him to be shot the following day as he went to respond to the call.

He said the family wants the local administrator to shed light on the circumstances leading to the incident.

Mutuati Sub-County Police Commander Bakari Juma Mwanauli, while confirming the murder, said the suspect had switched off his mobile phone about 20 minutes after allegedly shooting Kaliunga and remained at large.

Mr Mwanauli said a manhunt for the suspect was underway. He also appealed to family members, neighbours and anyone who may have witnessed the incident to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Mutuati and record statements to assist with investigations.

Vocal Africa officials who visited Kaliunga’s family pledged to support them in demanding answers, justice and accountability.

Kaliunga, a miraa businessman and farm guard, was allegedly shot shortly after leaving his home on Saturday morning after he was reportedly woken up by a local administrator.

Ann Kawiria, a niece of the deceased, tearfully said she heard a gunshot and, upon rushing to the scene, found Kaliunga lying on the ground.

“I heard a gunshot. I went to see what had happened and found my uncle lying down,” Kawiria recounted.

She said she then rushed to the police station but found no officers there.

Kawiria said she encountered the suspect running away.

She called her relatives, who helped take Mr Kaliunga to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

She demanded that the local administrator be questioned: "to explain what he knows.”

She also called on the government to ensure justice for her uncle.

The deceased's father, David Ntomuyuri, was overcome by grief as he spoke about the loss of his son.

“I am very sad following the death of my son. I have never heard of him being in trouble with anybody. I heard the sub-area is the one who woke my son. I want justice for my son,” Mr Ntomuyuri said.

He said he was elderly and had been sickly for several years and that his son's death had worsened his situation.

“He was a good person,” he said, before becoming too emotional to continue.

Vocal Africa's Alex Kimathi said the organisation learnt about the incident on social media and travelled from Meru town to establish what had happened at Mutuati, in Igembe North Constituency.

“We learnt of this issue online. We planned to come and help them get justice. There is no report from the police,” Mr Kimathi said.

He called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to also pursue the matter and conduct its own Investigations on the circumstances surrounding the killing.