Nurse found guilty of killing her two children

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Ferine Maero and her two children, Winston Limusi and Mayson Mito. [File, Standard]

Justice Stephen Mbungi of the High Court in Kakamega has found a mother guilty of strangling to death her two children.

Ferine Maero, a nurse, murdered nine-year-old Winston Limusi and seven-year-old Mayson Mito, on March 6, 2022.

The trial judge ruled that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Maero murdered her children.

“Dr Dickson Muchana produced the post-mortem reports that proved that the two died from asphyxia secondary to manual strangulation,” said Justice Mbungi.

The judge found that the medical evidence establishes the fact and cause of death and excludes accidental death or natural causes.

He said the doctors testified that both children died from manual strangulation and the accused was in the house when the bodies were discovered.

The doctors said that the nurse sustained a neck injury consistent with an apparent suicide attempt or self-inflicted injury, and no evidence has emerged suggesting that another person entered the house and caused the deaths.

“Having carefully evaluated all the prosecution evidence, this court is satisfied that the prosecution has established more than a mere suspicion against the accused. Without making any final findings on credibility or guilt, the court finds that there exists evidence upon which, if left unanswered, a reasonable tribunal properly directing itself on the law could convict,” ruled Justice Mbungi.