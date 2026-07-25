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Man slapped with seven-year jail term for stealing father's timber

By Marion Kithi | Jul. 25, 2026
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A 22-year-old man in Kilifi has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing his father's timber worth Sh30,000.

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