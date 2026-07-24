Go to EACC, Judge tells human group in Wetang'ula-Kingi politicking case

National Assembly Speaker (Centre) Moses Wetang'ula at Parliament, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has struck out a case filed to punish Parliament speakers Moses Wetang’ula and Amason Kingi for openly campaigning for President William Ruto’s second term bid.

Justice David Mburu, in his ruling yesterday, said that the court could not entertain the case filed by Vocal Africa, a human rights lobby, as it ought to have first filed a complaint before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).