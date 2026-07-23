Judgment day: All eyes on Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and the late Sharon Otieno. [File, Standard]

All eyes will be on the High Court on Thursday as it delivers the long-awaited judgment in the murder trial of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his two former aides, in the 2018 killing of Sharon Otieno.

The highly anticipated decision will bring to an end nearly eight years of investigations and court proceedings in one of the country's most high-profile criminal cases against a former governor.