Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska

Judge’s missing gun sparks firearm control questions. [Courtesy]

The recovery of a missing pistol belonging to Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule has brought to light how easy in the absence of proper monitoring mechanisms, for firearms in the hands of licensed civilians to be used to cause harm.

Muchelule’s loaded Beretta pistol was recovered at a crime scene on Monday in Joska, on the outskirts of Nairobi. This followed a shoot-out between police and one Vincent Ochieng, who was being tracked in connection with the June 4, 2026 robbery at Chaiiwali restaurant in Spring Valley suburbs.