Why Ex-KDF Major Mugure was sentenced to life in prison

Nearly seven years after a chilling family massacre shocked the country, the High Court on Wednesday sentenced former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Major Peter Mugure Mwaura to life imprisonment for the brutal murders of his estranged wife and their two children.
Sending Mugure to spend the remainder of his life in prison, Justice Martin Muyadescribed the murders as barbaric, noting that they reflected the growing scourge of femicide in the country and warranted a stiff sentence.
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