Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Ex-KDF Major Mugure was sentenced to life in prison

By Nancy Gitonga and Jacinta Mutura | Jul. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Peter Mugure, who was found guilty of killing his wife and two children was sentenced to life in prison. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Nearly seven years after a chilling family massacre shocked the country, the High Court on Wednesday sentenced former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Major Peter Mugure Mwaura to life imprisonment for the brutal murders of his estranged wife and their two children.

Sending Mugure to spend the remainder of his life in prison, Justice Martin Muya described the murders as barbaric, noting that they reflected the growing scourge of femicide in the country and warranted a stiff sentence.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Major Peter Mugure Mwaura Femicide Cases Murder Cases Life Imprisonment
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
10 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
26 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 26 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 26 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 26 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 26 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved