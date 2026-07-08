Court orders NEMA to submit Sh2b payout plan for lead poisoning victims

Owino Uhuru lead poisoning victims in Mikindani, Mombasa. [File, Standard]

The environmental agency has been directed by the court to come up with a plan on how it will pay Sh2 billion to the victims of lead poisoning in Owino Uhuru, Mombasa.

In an order issued on Monday, the Environment and Land Court in Mombasa ordered the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) director general to file the comprehensive plan with seven days