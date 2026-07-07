Six KWS rangers put on defence over missing Nakuru fisherman

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Brian Odhiambo disappeared after he was arrested by six KWS rangers. [File, Standard]

One of six Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers linked to the abduction of missing Nakuru fisherman Brian Odhiambo was interrogated yesterday on how they arrested Odhiambo on January 18, 2025.

Evans Kimaiyo took the stand before Senior Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion to defend himself after he was put on his defence in the case of abduction to confine Odhiambo.

Since his alleged arrest by the KWS rangers for alleged trespass in the Nakuru National Park and illegal fishing at the lake, Odhiambo has disappeared and he is yet to be seen to date.

Kimaiyo denied that the person they apprehended that January was Odhiambo, but he based the same on Odhiambo’s photos circulating on social media and portraits displayed by his family.

However, when interrogated about the suspect they arrested in the sewage area on the day of the incident, Kimaiyo found it hard to prove that the person they arrested was not Odhiambo.

Kimaiyo was questioned by Lawyers Kipkoech Ngetich, Mogendi Abuya, and Paul Wanjir, as well as the prosecution, regarding his involvement in the arrest of a person believed to be Odhiambo.

He admitted that the person they apprehended was in dirty black clothes, the same description given by Odhiambo’s family.

“We were on a patrol mission to arrest park trespassers and illegal fishermen when we were alerted that there was a person who was running away from the authorities. We pursued him with one of our vehicles,” testified Kimaiyo.

On seeing the suspect running, Kimaiyo said that Senior Sergeant Francis Wachira ordered them to alight and pursue the suspect on foot, and rangers Alexander Lorogoi and Isaac Ochieng alighted first, then he and ranger Michael Wabukhala followed suit.

Kimaiyo said that Ochieng and Lorogio caught up with the suspect and because he and Wabukhala were armed, they provided support to the other rangers.

The five are charged alongside Abdulrahaman Sudi, a ranger driver.

Despite denying assault claims, Kimaiyo found it tough to explain how Ochieng and Lorogoi stopped a suspect who was running from them without using force, beating him up or injuring him.

He also failed to explain why they did not interrogate the suspect to determine who he was and why he had trespassed in the park, despite claiming he was cooperative.

“We escorted him back to the vehicle. He was walking, and he was unharmed. I did not personally question him because I was busy patrolling since the park is a danger zone with wild animals,” he testified.

He testified that he spent only about 4 minutes with the suspect but went on to claim he could tell the suspect was not Odhiambo.

However, pressed further, he was unable to provide any proof that the person they arrested was not Odhiambo.

He also found it hard to explain why Safaricom forensics placed his mobile phone in the same location as Odhiambo’s.

Moreover, he contradicted his alleged statement made to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on January 22, 2025, where he had recorded that they tied the suspect using a rope.

He further contradicted his superior Gordon Lual, who testified as a witness and said that he saw someone slashing grass near where the alleged arrest occurred.

While admitting that it was his responsibility to secure the suspect until he was processed and taken to Bondeni Police Station, Kimaiyo testified that he did not do that.

“When we reached the culvert inside the park, the suspect was ordered to alight our vehicle and board that of Sudi. I did not alight with him and that was the last time I saw him,” he testified.

He added that the suspect alighted at the orders of Wachira, who was in charge of the mission and since then, he has never seen him again.

Kimaiyo denied injuring or killing the suspect as alleged by the family members.

The case will continue on July 20.