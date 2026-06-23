KWS ranger questioned over alleged involvement in fisherman's disappearance

Audio By Vocalize

Brian Odhiambo, the youth picked by KWS officers in the Manyani area. [Courtesy]

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger has been questioned over his suspected involvement in the alleged abduction of missing Nakuru fisherman Brian Odhiambo.

Odhiambo reportedly went missing on 18 January 2025 while in KWS custody at Lake Nakuru National Park after being arrested for trespass.

Ranger Isaac Ochieng was questioned yesterday regarding alleged interference with the case after being charged with abduction, alongside five others.

He took the stand to defend himself before Senior Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion.

Despite denying the allegations, Ochieng was accused of asking for money from Odhiambo's family to reveal where his body was buried inside the park, supposedly.

The family, through Lawyer Kipkoech Ngetich, also claimed that Ochieng had confirmed to them that Odhiambo was killed within the park.

"The family tells me that you even texted them, demanding money for you to lead them to Odhiambo's body. Is that true?" asked Kipkoech.

Ochieng denied these claims, including the suggestion that he knew where Odhiambo's body was buried.

Furthermore, he was asked to explain why he reportedly visited Odhiambo's hometown in Nyanza and sought elders to resolve the matter before the trial started late last year.

"I deny that I approached the family seeking money or informing them that I knew where Odhiambo was," testified Ochieng.

Ochieng stated he was part of a team of rangers conducting an operation within the park to arrest trespassers and illegal fishers in the lake.

He explained that they chased a suspect near the sewage area inside the park in Nakuru East Sub-County, who was believed to be the missing Odhiambo.

Despite the suspect fleeing when chased by a KWS vehicle and the rangers, Ochieng said he halted upon commands.

"He was running, but when my colleague urged him to stop, he stopped. I searched him and told him he had trespassed. We took him in," he said.

Ochieng described the suspect as black and wearing dirty clothes, matching the description given by Odhiambo's family, who said he was in black.

He was also questioned about why his testimony conflicted with his police statement recorded last year.

In his statement, Ochieng claimed he saw someone cutting grass near where they arrested the suspect, but he changed his account yesterday.

Initially, he told the court he recorded the statement in the early hours and denied signing it.

However, he did not explain why he did not question the investigating officer about the discrepancies in his statement or why his new testimony conflicted with that of two other Rangers present during the operation, who said they saw the man cutting grass.

The family claimed that the rangers assaulted Odhiambo during the arrest, but Ochieng denied beating anyone.

He also testified that the man he arrested was not Odhiambo but failed to produce evidence, such as fingerprints or ID, to confirm his identity.

Ochieng stated that the suspect he detained was not Odhiambo, whose photo had circulated on social media.

When pressed, he admitted he had no proof that the man he arrested was not Odhiambo.

He further confirmed that 10 suspects were arrested in total, with 1 reportedly missing.

The ranger said they left the man he arrested alive in the care of Abdulrahman Sudi, a driver ranger.

"He got out of the vehicle we were in and was told to board Sudi's vehicle. I haven't seen him since," he added.

Ochieng faces charges alongside his superior, Senior Sergeant Francis Wachira, and rangers Alexander Lorogoi, Michael Wabukhala, Evans Kimaiyo, and Sudi.

The defence hearing is scheduled for 6 July.