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Kadhi orders man to deliver four cows to estranged wife

By Joackim Bwana | Jul. 4, 2026
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A man has been ordered to pay four cows to his estranged wife as dowry debt after they ended 26 years of marriage.

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Related Topics

Kadhis Court Dowry Payment Sheria Law Muslim law
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