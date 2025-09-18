Residents lynch five suspected criminals in botched robbery in Kakamega

Residents mill at the scene where a woman was murdered at Stand Mwoko, on Kakamega- Mumias road, on August 17, 2024. [File, Standard]

Five suspected criminals were lynched by residents in a span of 72 hours in Matungu and Mumias East Constituencies, Kakamega county.

Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said the five were killed on suspicion of being involved in cattle and motorbike theft.

"I am aware of the incident, and the police are investigating the matter to establish the exact cause of the murder," said Mohamud.

He said two suspects were cornered in a botched robbery mission in Harambee, after they were found with a motorbike that had been reported stolen.

One suspect was stoned to death, while his accomplice, who was rescued by police in critical condition, died while receiving treatment.

"One of the suspects was stoned to death on Monday after they were busted with one of the suspected stolen motorbikes. One of the suspects is nursing serious injuries after the mob justice," said Mohamud.

The police boss said in the second incident on Tuesday, the suspected financier of the criminals was lynched by irate locals after they stormed his home and set it on fire.

The suspect was accused of financing cattle thieves in the area.

"According to the report, we have a section of locals who alleged that the suspect had framed the motorbike theft suspects, and yet he is the main suspect and financier of the cattle theft syndicate. What we are establishing is that this is a counter-attack game among the suspects and locals," said Mohamud.

In Mumias West, two suspects were stoned to death in a botched robbery attempt on Tuesday evening.

"We are also investigating an incident in Mumias West where two suspected robbers were killed by irate locals at night when they attempted to steal from one of the shops," said Mohamud.

However, the regional boss decried rampant cases of mob justice in Matungu, Mumias East and Mumias West constituencies and urged locals to work with security agencies.

"We are experiencing high cases of mob justice in Kakamega County, especially in the named constituencies, and I want to urge our people to collaborate with our security teams in apprehending and possibly prosecuting the suspects," said Mohamud.

"Taking the law into people's hands will not solve anything; in fact, it will create more tension and problems among the community. Killing someone won't solve the existing problems we have, but sharing information with the police will help," he added.

The police boss warned that some people are taking advantage of the insecurity to commit murder, and they will be apprehended to face the law.

"We have some cases, where certain people take advantage of the situation to commit murder and settle scores, and we are charging such people with murder if found culpable," said Mohamud.

Locals lamented about alleged police laxity and vowed to protect their businesses and property against criminals.

"We will protect our lives and property when we are under attack; police take time to intervene, and we will not report these cases to police until they assure us of our security and quick intervention," said John Ateka.