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Man denies defiling a four-year-old girl

By Peter Ochieng | Jun. 22, 2026
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Eldoret Law Courts has ordered a 48-year-old vendor accused of defiling a four-year-old girl to remain in custody until the victim gives her evidence.

The Presiding Magistrate Daniel Sitati on Monday made the ruling in a case where the accused, Musa Asman, is charged with allegedly defiling the minor after accosting her while heading.

According to the charge sheet, Asman was accused of luring the minor to a nearby pit latrine before committing the heinous act.

He allegedly committed the said offence on June 7, 2026 in Marura Soko in Kimumu area along the Eldoret-Iten road in Uasin Gishu County.

The accused who looked frail after being subjected to mob justice by the public after allegedly being busted red-handed in the act, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Asman told the magistrate that he was in pain and the officers at Ainabtich Police Station have never taken him to hospital for treatment.

“Your Honour, truly speaking I am having severe pain in my head and body after members of the public descended on me with stones and other crude weapons. I need urgent medical attention to save my life, even though what has been said before you is purely false,” he said.

The court also heard that police officers rescued the suspect from the mob who were on the verge of setting him on fire after he attempted to seek refuge in a nearby Mosque.

They whisked him into an awaiting Land Cruiser and drove to the police station.

The magistrate directed that the accused person be escorted to the hospital for treatment and a report be filed and availed before his court on the status of his condition.

The case is scheduled for mention on June 25, 2026. 

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Related Topics

Eldoret Law Courts Defilement Case Ainabtich Police Station Presiding Magistrate Daniel Sitati
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