Africa's anti-graft chiefs meet in Nairobi as EACC warns of sophisticated corruption networks

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EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud addresses delegates during the 8th Annual General Assembly of the Association of African Anti-Corruption Authorities in Nairobi. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Nairobi has become the centre of Africa's anti-corruption agenda after senior anti-graft officials from across the continent convened for the 8th Annual General Assembly of the Association of African Anti-Corruption Authorities (AAACA), with leaders warning that corruption is becoming increasingly sophisticated and technology-driven.

Speaking during the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 said corruption remains one of the biggest threats to economic growth, public trust and governance across Africa.

"At a time when corruption continues to undermine economic growth, weaken public institutions and erode public trust, this Assembly presents a timely opportunity for reflection, learning and collective action," said Abdi.

"The fight against corruption is not merely a national concern; it is a continental and global imperative."

The meeting has brought together heads of anti-corruption agencies from across Africa, government officials and international partners to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation in the fight against graft, illicit financial flows and asset recovery.

Abdi said the theme of this year's Assembly, Strengthening Cooperation and Institutional Innovation for Effective Anti-Corruption Efforts in Africa, reflects the changing nature of corruption schemes.

"As corruption schemes become increasingly sophisticated and transactional, our response must be equally dynamic, collaborative and cooperative," he said.

He noted that delegates will focus on strengthening cross-border cooperation through mutual legal assistance, information sharing, joint investigations and enhanced coordination among regional anti-corruption networks.

The EACC boss further emphasised the growing public demand for accountability and recovery of stolen public resources.

"Citizens expect anti-corruption agencies to demonstrate tangible results through addressing, freezing, confiscating and recovering proceeds of crime and corruption," he said.

A major highlight of the Assembly was the launch of the African Anti-Corruption Research Centre (AACRC), which will be headquartered in Nairobi.

According to Abdi, the centre is the culmination of a four-year process that began in 2022 and will serve as the research and analytical arm of AAACA.

"Endowed with legal personality, administrative and financial autonomy, the centre represents a major step forward in strengthening evidence-based anti-corruption policy, research, capacity building and knowledge sharing across our continent," he said.

He urged member institutions to support the centre through collaborative research and the exchange of expertise.

EACC Chairperson Dr David Oginde said Africa is currently facing mounting pressure from rapid population growth, digital transformation and rising demands for good governance, making the fight against corruption more urgent than ever.

"Corruption undermines these efforts and therefore is a disruptor to all plans that we have for our economic growth," said Oginde.

"It discourages foreign investment significantly, reduces the resources for infrastructure and public services, and indeed destroys the very fabric of the work that we seek to do."

He warned that corruption networks are increasingly exploiting technology to move stolen funds across borders.

"Corruption is now becoming more sophisticated with new technology. These days, it is at the click of a button sent across the world," he said.

Calling for stronger collaboration among anti-corruption agencies, Oginde said no single institution can effectively tackle the vice alone.

"We need to build robust, seamless frameworks for asset tracing, intelligence sharing and mutual legal assistance. We must drive out the supply side of anti-national rivalries, ensuring that no corner of this continent can serve as a haven for stolen wealth," he said.

The EACC chair also challenged agencies to embrace emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, to stay ahead of increasingly complex corruption schemes.

"We must together innovate, using new technology like artificial intelligence, blockchain and other advanced technologies to curb and prevent the movement of resources from one place to another in real time," he said.

Expressing optimism about the newly launched research centre, Oginde said it would help anti-corruption agencies anticipate emerging threats.

"Thieves, as you know, operate in darkness while people are asleep. We cannot afford to sleep ourselves," he remarked.

The two-day Assembly is expected to adopt resolutions aimed at enhancing regional cooperation, asset recovery mechanisms and technological innovation in the fight against corruption across Africa.