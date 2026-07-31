In Pictures: Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM Summit

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026.[DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has arrived in Entebbe, Uganda, where he is representing Kenya at the 2nd Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Kindiki travelled to Uganda on behalf of President William Ruto on Friday, July 31, accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

Hosted by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, the summit has brought together Heads of State and Government, defence ministers, military chiefs and international partners to deliberate on the future of the peacekeeping mission, including its operational strategy, financing and regional security cooperation.

The three-day summit, held from July 29 to July 31, 2026, is themed "To Sustain the Stabilisation Process in Somalia”.

A key objective of the meeting is to develop an alternative operational and financial framework to ensure the continuity of the mission and prevent a security vacuum that could be exploited by the Al-Shabaab militant group if peacekeeping forces withdraw prematurely.

Leaders are also expected to review the planned transition of security responsibilities to the Somali National Army, which is expected to assume full responsibility for the country's security by December 2029.

Discussions are also focusing on troop deployment, logistics and coordination among troop-contributing countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Egypt.

The summit concludes on Friday, with Heads of State and governments expected to adopt and endorse political and strategic decisions that will shape the future of AUSSOM.

The meeting comes at a time when AUSSOM faces significant funding challenges following the United States' decision to end its financial support after December 2026. The mission's current United Nations mandate is also set to expire on December 31, 2026.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026. [DPCS]