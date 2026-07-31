Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

In Pictures: Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM Summit

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026.[DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has arrived in Entebbe, Uganda, where he is representing Kenya at the 2nd Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Kindiki travelled to Uganda on behalf of President William Ruto on Friday, July 31, accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

Hosted by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, the summit has brought together Heads of State and Government, defence ministers, military chiefs and international partners to deliberate on the future of the peacekeeping mission, including its operational strategy, financing and regional security cooperation.

The three-day summit, held from July 29 to July 31, 2026, is themed "To Sustain the Stabilisation Process in Somalia”.

A key objective of the meeting is to develop an alternative operational and financial framework to ensure the continuity of the mission and prevent a security vacuum that could be exploited by the Al-Shabaab militant group if peacekeeping forces withdraw prematurely.

Leaders are also expected to review the planned transition of security responsibilities to the Somali National Army, which is expected to assume full responsibility for the country's security by December 2029.

Discussions are also focusing on troop deployment, logistics and coordination among troop-contributing countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Egypt.

The summit concludes on Friday, with Heads of State and governments expected to adopt and endorse political and strategic decisions that will shape the future of AUSSOM.

The meeting comes at a time when AUSSOM faces significant funding challenges following the United States' decision to end its financial support after December 2026. The mission's current United Nations mandate is also set to expire on December 31, 2026.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026. [DPCS]
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026. [DPCS]
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki arrives in Uganda for AUSSOM summit, July 31,2026. [DPCS]
Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

AUSSOM Summit In Udanda Kindiki In Uganda Key Objectives Of AUSSOM Summit 2026 Regional Security Cooperation
.

Latest Stories

Reaping the best out of hides and skins
Reaping the best out of hides and skins
Smart Harvest
By Dr Joseph Othieno
57 mins ago
Farmers urged to embrace climate-resilient sorghum to fight hunger
Smart Harvest
By Rogers Otiso
57 mins ago
Danger of tribal metaphors in political discourse
Opinion
By Dennis Weche
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State House Leaks-Gachagua's moles embarassing president Ruto
By Ndung’u Gachane 57 mins ago
State House Leaks-Gachagua's moles embarassing president Ruto
Inside Ruto's Vision 2063 grand road map
By Brian Ngugi 57 mins ago
Inside Ruto's Vision 2063 grand road map
The men behind Ruto's next big plan for Kenya
By Brian Ngugi 57 mins ago
The men behind Ruto's next big plan for Kenya
City Lawyer, Presidential Aspirant Mother Linked to Dr. Mutiso Murder
By Nancy Gitonga 57 mins ago
City Lawyer, Presidential Aspirant Mother Linked to Dr. Mutiso Murder
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved