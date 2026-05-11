EACC, FBI deepen joint fight against corruption and illicit financial flows

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FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey with EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud during talks at EACC HQ in Nairobi, May 7, 2026. [Courtesy, EACC]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have reaffirmed their partnership in combating corruption, money laundering and other transnational financial crimes.

The renewed commitment was underscored during a high-level meeting held on May 7, 2026, at EACC headquarters in Nairobi between EACC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud and FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey.

Mohamud said the engagement reflected deepening trust between the two institutions and the need for stronger global cooperation in fighting corruption.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey with EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud during talks at EACC HQ in Nairobi, May 7, 2026. [Courtesy, EACC]

“This visit is an affirmation of trust and a significant act of commitment to deepen collaboration in tackling organised crime and transnational corruption,” he said.

He warned that corruption has become a cross-border threat with far-reaching consequences for economies and governance systems.

“Corruption is no longer a localised challenge. It fuels fraud, enables illicit financial flows, and undermines economic, financial, and security systems across jurisdictions,” Mohamud said.

Mohamud added that corruption weakens institutions and reduces the effectiveness of development funding.

“When corruption crosses borders, it distorts markets, weakens institutions and undermines the impact of development assistance,” he said.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey praised the EACC for its investigative work and asset recovery efforts, saying the partnership plays a key role in addressing global financial crime.

“The FBI will continue to partner with the Commission in sharing intelligence, strengthening mutual legal assistance and tracing corruptly acquired assets,” Bailey said.

He said the FBI is expanding its regional cooperation framework to enhance coordination in tackling illicit financial flows.

“We are strengthening our regional transnational anti-corruption capacity to better support joint investigations and enforcement action,” he said.

Bailey also pledged continued technical support to improve Kenya’s investigative capacity in complex corruption cases.

“We remain committed to providing specialised training and technical assistance to enhance investigations into sophisticated financial crimes,” he said.

Mohamud said the partnership has already delivered measurable results through joint investigations, intelligence sharing and capacity-building programmes.

“The collaboration has strengthened our investigations and improved intelligence sharing across jurisdictions,” he said.

He highlighted the joint EACC–FBI Task Force established in 2024 as a key milestone, bringing together 24 specialised officers from both agencies.

“The task force has enhanced coordination in handling transnational corruption cases and improved operational efficiency,” he said.

Both agencies also pointed to ongoing upgrades in investigative systems, including modernised interview rooms and advanced digital forensic tools designed to support evidence gathering in complex cases.

Mohamud said these improvements have significantly boosted the Commission’s technical capacity.

“These developments have improved our ability to investigate, analyse and present evidence in complex corruption cases,” he said.

The two institutions reaffirmed their commitment to deepen intelligence sharing, joint investigations and asset recovery efforts as corruption increasingly takes on a global and highly coordinated nature.