KNCHR demands action on All Saints Cathedral attack

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The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights chairperson Claris Ogangah. [KNCHR]

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has condemned the invasion of goons at the All Saints Cathedral who disrupted a meeting held to discuss the national budget on Friday last week.

The lobby group said that such actions violate constitutional rights and undermine democratic governance.

“The KNCHR reiterates that Articles 32, 33, 36, and 37 of the Constitution guarantee the rights to freedom of conscience, expression, association, and peaceful assembly. These rights must be respected and protected by all state and non-state actors,” they said in a statement.

The commission called for the intervention of the National Police Service (NPS) while welcoming ongoing investigations that have so far seen the arrest of five suspects.

“Those responsible for planning, financing, organizing, or carrying out the attack must be identified and held accountable.”

KNCHR reiterated that civil society actors, human rights defenders, faith-based institutions, and all Kenyans have a constitutional right to assemble and engage in civic discourse.

“The KNCHR is concerned by reports that youth may have been mobilized to disrupt the gathering. The exploitation of young people for intimidation or violence undermines their rights, dignity, and democratic participation.”

The commission called on young people to continue contributing positively to civic engagement, accountability, and democratic processes, and to reject any involvement in unlawful activities.

“KNCHR will closely monitor the investigations and expects a prompt, impartial, and transparent process to ensure accountability and prevent impunity.”

The statement comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Tuesday reported the arrest of three more people in connection with the invasion.

The suspects, George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa and Melvin Alumasa Bwani, were arrested from various locations by DCI detectives drawn from the Kilimani Police Station.

They recovered several phones from the suspects which they said will be exploited forensically and a motorcycle believed to have been used in the attack.

DCI said more investigations were going with the aim to nab more suspects and the planners and financiers of the invasion.

“Places of worship are sanctuaries of peace and reflection, and any individual who seeks to violate their sanctity, threaten public safety or disrupt lawful gatherings will face the full force of the law,” said the DCI.

The statement by KNCHR comes days after Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen promised that action would be taken against the perpetrators, with reports stating that an MP might be involved.

The June 12 attack was condemned by Law Society of Kenya, Defenders Coalition among other lobby groups.