Man takes state to court to save dying mother tongue

Lawsuit alleges cultural suppression driving Olusuuba language towards extinction.Mark Obar Asuelaa claims education system neglect is eroding Abasuba identity
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Lawsuit alleges cultural suppression driving Olusuuba language towards extinction.Mark Obar Asuelaa claims education system neglect is eroding Abasuba identity
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