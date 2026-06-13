Somali official denied bail in Nairobi over $27,000 gold fraud and terrorism links

A senior Somali government official will remain in custody at the Industrial Area Remand Prison until Monday, when the court will rule on his bail application.
Ismael Abukar Osman faces charges of defrauding a businesswoman of $27,000 (Sh3.5 million) in a fake gold scam. The prosecution has strongly opposed his release, citing links to active terrorism cases and high flight risk.
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