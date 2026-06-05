Sakaja suspends Kerich, Analo as probe into corruption allegations continue

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Former Nairobi Urban Planning Chief Officer Patrick Analo and Former Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has suspended Patrick Analo, as Urban Planning Chief Officer for Nairobi County after he was arrested in possession of Sh65 million at his Syokimua residence on Thursday, 4, 2026.

Analo is suspected to have accumulated assets that are disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said following the raid, detectives recovered Sh51,300,000 and $113,000, all totalling to Sh65,300,000 found in the house and in the boot of his car.

Other items recovered included several title deeds, motor vehicle log books, laptops, land and motor vehicle sale agreements, and approval plans, mobile phones, iPads, electronic accessories, and other documentary evidence.

And after several weeks of silence, Sakaja also suspended the County Executive Member for Finance Charles Kerich.

Kerich was recently sentenced to three months in prison for contempt by the High Court for failure to settle a Sh106 million debt owed to a lawfirm, but he went underground.

In a statement Sakaja appointed Dominic Mutegi, the Director of Development Management to oversee Urban Planning in an acting capacity a post that was held by Analo since 2022.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya, the current CECM for mobility was appointed to oversee the Finance Docket in acting capacity.

In a statement issued on yesterday, Sakaja said the county government would fully cooperate with investigators and stressed that corruption would not be tolerated under his administration.

“Corruption has no place in public service. Every public officer is individually accountable for their actions and must be prepared to answer to the law where allegations of wrongdoing arise,” Sakaja said.

He further noted that while the investigations are being conducted by independent constitutional bodies, all public officers remain personally responsible for their actions and professional conduct while in office.

Sakaja also proposed the inclusion of an EACC liaison officer to strengthen oversight and public accountability in the county.

At the same time, the governor directed that pending the reconstitution of the committee, all development approval processes have been suspended.

He noted that urgent cases will be handled by the County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning, Patrick Mbogo, in accordance with the Physical and Land Use Planning Act.

Sakaja said that the Urban Planning Technical Committee that processes development approvals will be reconstituted afresh.

“The County has written to relevant agencies and professional bodies i.e. The Civil Aviation Authority, The Institute of Planners, The Architectural Association, The Engineers Board of Kenya, representatives of Resident Associations, The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, et al, for their nominees to this committee.”