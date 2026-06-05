165 parents sue Ambira High School over Sh33,000 students strike damage fees

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Learners protests is becoming a anational crisis .[File,Standard]

A group of 165 parents of Grade 10 students at Ambira High School has moved to the High Court seeking orders to stop the school from charging each learner Sh33,000 as a condition for readmission following a student strike.

The parents argue that the levy, imposed after a destructive unrest that allegedly caused damage estimated at Sh50 million, unfairly punishes students who were not involved in the incident and violates their constitutional right to education.

Led by Victor Otieno, the parents filed a constitutional petition before the High Court's Constitutional and Human Rights Division yesterday, accusing the school of unlawfully locking out Grade 10 learners over the disputed charge.

According to court documents, the unrest occurred on May 18 and 19, 2026, resulting in extensive destruction of school and student property and prompting the indefinite closure of the institution.

The parents claim that during a meeting held on May 21, the school's chief principal informed them that the strike had been carried out by Form Four students who were allegedly aggrieved by the suspension of the school captain and demands for examination leakages ahead of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The petitioners state that during the meeting, the principal assured them that Grade 10 students would not be affected by any disciplinary measures arising from the destruction.

“As per information provided to the Petitioners by the 1st Respondent in a parents meeting on May 21, 2026, the student strike was undertaken by the Form 4 students who had grievances with the school administration, including but not limited to suspension of the school captain and a demand to be given a leakage to the Kenya National examination Council (KCSE) examination,” the court papers state.

The parents further quote the principal as having assured them that “their children, that is Grade 10 pupils, will not be affected by any punitive measures issued by the school as a result of the damage to property since the only players in the strike were Form 4 students.”

However, the parents say the school later reversed its position through a letter dated May 30, directing all Grade 10 students to report back to school on June 2 and informing them that every student would be required to contribute Sh33,000 towards repair costs.

According to the petition, an assessment by the Public Works Department allegedly placed the total cost of the damage at Sh50 million, with each student being assigned a penalty of Sh33,000.

The parents contend that the decision has effectively locked their children out of school.

“Due to the aforesaid actions by the Respondents, the Petitioners’ children have been denied school entry to access education in contravention of Articles 43(f) and 53(1)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya,” the petition reads.

They further argue that the school's actions violated the learners' right to fair administrative action and a fair hearing.

“The Petitioners’ children’s right to Fair Administrative Action has been grossly violated by the Respondents’ demand that each student pays a global sum of Sh 33,000 without granting the students a right to be heard,” the parents state.

The petitioners also accuse the school of acting in an unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, oppressive, capricious, unfair, and unreasonable manner, adding that the students have remained at home because of the impugned decision.

In the suit, the parents want the court to declare the Sh33,000 levy illegal, null and void, prohibit the school from demanding the money, and compel the institution to readmit all affected Grade 10 students unconditionally.

They are also seeking exemplary damages for the alleged violation of their children's constitutional rights.

The case names the Principal of Ambira High School, the school's Board of Management, the Permanent Secretary for Basic Education, and the Teachers Service Commission as respondents.

The matter is pending direction and hearing before the Milimani Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court.