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Court rejects bid to detain Mukumu Boys students longer over alleged arson plot

By Mary Imenza | Jun. 3, 2026
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A Student's box engulfed in flames during a fire incident. [File, Standard]

A Kakamega court on Tuesday declined a request by the prosecution to detain eight Mukumu Boys High School students for an additional four days as investigations into an alleged plot to torch the school continue.

Resident Magistrate Steve Wasonga ruled that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient grounds to justify holding the minors any longer after their statements had already been recorded.

The eight students, represented by lawyer Wellington Adaki, had raised concerns about their continued detention, arguing that they had been subjected to harassment while in custody. The defence warned that keeping the minors in cells for longer would expose them to further harm and infringe on their right to education.

The State, through prosecution counsel Ian Makotsi, had sought more time to complete investigations, arguing that one of the suspects had only been arrested on Monday and his statement was yet to be recorded.

However, the application hit a snag after the court directed the investigating officer, Godfrey Muchiri, to contact the parents or guardians of any student required for further questioning and request that they present their child for statement recording.

The court further stated that it could issue arrest warrants should any parent or guardian fail to comply with the directive

The eight students are under investigation over claims that they were planning to set the school ablaze, which has a student population of more than 2,000.

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