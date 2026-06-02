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Officer dies after Wajir Madaraka Day parade

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 2, 2026
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A police officer collapsed and died shortly after taking part in Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir East Sub-County on Monday.

Police Constable Hassan Moyo collapsed at about 9:05 am, minutes after the march-past at Wajir Stadium, according to a police report.

He was rushed to Wajir County Referral Hospital, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him but pronounced him dead at bout an hour later.

Medical personnel suspect a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. A postmortem will determine the exact cause of death.

Moyo was among officers deployed for the June 1 celebrations attended by government officials and residents.

The event ended around 11am, with officials citing high temperatures in the region.

In a separate incident in Kisii County, Police Constable Dennis Muriithi, attached to Magena Police Station, died while receiving treatment at Qasim’s Private Hospital after being admitted with gastritis and low blood pressure.

In Makueni County, a 38-year-old man detained at Kisayani Police Post died by suicide in custody. Police said Samuel Mutuku was found hanging in his cell during a routine check after failing to respond to calls.

Elsewhere in Garissa County, police are holding a 49-year-old Somali national accused of being in the country illegally. Officers at Tana Bridge arrested the man, identified as Abdira Haman Yusuf, who allegedly possessed both Kenyan and Somali identification documents bearing different versions of his name.

He was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

In Uasin Gishu County, police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man in Eldoret. Authorities said Joseph Kibisu was walking with his girlfriend when a man identified as his ex-boyfriend allegedly attacked him after shouting “thief” in the area.

Kibisu was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The motive remains under investigation.

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Police officer dies in Wajir Man dies by suicide in police cell Anti-Terrorism Police Unit
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