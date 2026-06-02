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Judge raises alarm over issuance of Kenyan ID cards to foreigners

By Julius Chepkwony | Jun. 2, 2026
Court Gavel. [File, Standard]

The High Court has raised concerns over what it said was the issuance of Kenyan national identity cards to foreigners.

It warned that weaknesses in the country’s registration system threaten the integrity of citizenship documentation.

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