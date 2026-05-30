Petition seeks to stop Sh1.8 billion Wajir road projects over alleged procurement flaws

Audio By Vocalize

KURA Director General Silas Murira Kinoti [File,Standard]

A petition has been filed before the High Court seeking to stop the implementation of six road and drainage projects worth Sh1.8 billion in Wajir County.

The case filed by Ahmed Ibrahim is seeking interim conservatory orders blocking the award, execution, and implementation of six tenders floated by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) over allegations of procurement irregularities, conflict of interest, and violations of procurement laws pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

In the application, Ibrahim wants the court to issue an interim order staying the implementation, execution, processing, signing, performance, and award of Tender Nos. KURA/DEV/HQ/422/2025-2026 to KURA/DEV/HQ/427/2025-2026.

"The court be pleased to issue a conservatory order staying the implementation, execution, processing, signing, performance, and award of the six tenders pending the inter-partes hearing and final determination of the Petition filed herewith," the court papers state.

The petitioner has sued KURA Director General Silas Murira Kinoti and KURA, while naming the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Wajir Governor Ahmed Jiir as interested parties.

According to court documents, the disputed tenders involve six urban road and drainage projects within Wajir County collectively valued at Sh1,857,518,700.

The petitioner alleges that the procurement process was manipulated to benefit entities linked to Governor Jiir.

"The underlying Petition challenges an egregious, corruptly manipulated, opaque, and highly irregular procurement process systematically orchestrated by the 1st Respondent, SILAS MURIRA KINOTI, in absolute abuse of his position as the Accounting Officer of the 2nd Respondent," Ibrahim states in the petition.

He further claims that KURA ignored requests for information regarding the tender process and was moving ahead with contract execution despite concerns raised over the procurement process.

"The 1st Respondent, acting with calculated administrative defiance, structural bad faith, and in absolute violation of Article 35 of the Constitution, has completely stonewalled, ignored, and rebuffed a formal Statutory Access to Information Request," the petition states.

Ibrahim alleges that some of the winning entities are linked to the Wajir Governor through relatives and associates and that two tenders reserved for women and youth under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) programme were improperly awarded.

"Specifically, the 1st Respondent has illegally steered Tenders No. KURA/DEV/HQ/425/2025-2026 and KURA/DEV/HQ/426/2025-2026, which were explicitly, strictly, and by operation of law ring-fenced for Women and Youth under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) framework, into the private corporate pockets of a sitting political operative," the petition states.

The petitioner further claims that the procurement process was used as an avenue for unjust enrichment and alleges that the governor is effectively acting as the project regulator/county boss and the ultimate beneficial owner of the bidding entities simultaneously.

He argues that unless the court intervenes urgently, the contracts may be signed and public funds disbursed, rendering the case academic.

"If this court does not intervene within the next 24 to 48 hours to grant ex parte interim conservatory orders staying the execution of contracts, the subject matter of this Petition will be permanently placed beyond the reach of the law," the petitioner states.

The case is expected to be placed before a High Court judge for directions on the urgent application.