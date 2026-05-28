Man grilled over Al Shabaab abduction ordeal

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A man held in captivity in Somalia by Al Shabaab militants for close to nine months is being interrogated over the ordeal.

Mohamed Hassan Adow returned home on Tuesday and reported the matter to Mandera Police Station before a multi-agency team was constituted to grill him.

Hassan had travelled to Somalia in pursuit of his Toyota Hilux double-cabin car that was stolen at gunpoint by Al Shabaab insurgents on March 6, 2025.

Following the carjacking incident, Marehan elders from both sides were engaged and after several months, it was agreed that Hassan would travel to El-Ade to collect his car.

The 35-year-old left Mandera on September 7, 2025 for El-Ade, where he was allegedly seized by Al Shabaab and placed in the cells for one month.

Hassan claims he was released and ordered to go to Jilib town, where for several months, he was being interrogated by men believed to be Al Shabab members. However, the man has not been clear on whether he was detained or Jilib where he stayed for about eight months.

He was given back his vehicle on May 22, 2026 and drove back to Kenya, arriving in Mandera on Tuesday, where he reported the matter to the police the following day.

When the car was stolen, Hassan reported the matter before elders of the influential Marehan clan intervened.

And yesterday, the man was interrogated by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (APTU) officers keen on verifying the veracity of his abduction claims.

“For now, we have scanty details, but he is being interrogated by a multi-agency team digging into the matter,” said Mandera County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa.

Hassan’s car was seized a month after five chiefs were abducted by Al Shabaab fighters who took them to Somalia, where they were held in captivity for one month.

Mohamed Adawa, Mohamed Hassan, Abdi Hassan, Mohamed Noor Hache, and Assistant Chief Ibrahim Gabow were kidnapped on February 3, 2025 while en route to a meeting with the Elwak Deputy County Commissioner to plan for President William Ruto's visit to the region.

Their release on April 6 was reportedly negotiated by local elders who engaged the captors throughout the chiefs' detention.

Locals have frequently blamed insecurity in the area on the instability in Somalia. They say they are either attacked by Al Shabaab militants or Jubaland soldiers.

Recently, the demonstrated petition the County Commissioner James Chacha, demanding the expulsion of Jubaland soldiers on their soil following the killing at Omar Jillo of six people travelling in a matatu to Arabia township for a religious function.