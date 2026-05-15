Societies risk suspension if they fail to file annual returns within 60 days

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Attorney General Dorcas Oduor. [File, Standard]

The Attorney General’s office has warned all registered societies that have not filed their annual returns to do so within 60 days or face sanctions.

In a statement dated May 15, 2026, Oduor said societies are required by law to submit annual returns to the Registrar of Societies.

“Section 30(1) of the Societies Act (Cap. 108) requires every registered society to furnish annually to the Registrar, on or before the prescribed date, such returns, accounts and other documents as may be prescribed,” the statement read.

It added: “Further, Rule 13 of the Societies Rules, 1968 provides that the annual return shall be furnished on or before March 31 each year in respect of the immediately preceding calendar year, and shall be submitted in Form I set out in the Schedule to the Rules and signed by three officers of the society.”

The 60-day notice takes effect from today, May 15, 2026.

The attorney general warned that societies that fail to comply within the stipulated period risk enforcement action under Section 12(1)(e) of the Societies Act.

The action may include issuance of a notice to show cause and could result in suspension or cancellation of registration.

Registered societies in Kenya include charitable organisations, private members’ clubs, churches, welfare associations, and political parties, among others.