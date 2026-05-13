Tycoon moves to court to block sale of Sh70 million land

Thomas Kilonzo Mwanza and Karen Nkatha Rimita, accused of breaching a Sh70 million property sale agreement in Nairobi. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A City businessman has moved to the Land’s Court seeking orders to stop the sale or transfer of a disputed Sh70 million property in Nairobi’s upmarket area.

In an urgent application filed before the Environment and Land Court, Rajendra Ratilal Sanghani is seeking temporary injunctions against Thomas Kilonzo Mwanza and Karen Nkatha Rimita over Title No. Nairobi/Block 6/263/8, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.