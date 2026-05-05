Revealed: Nairobi City leads in crime cases

Nairobi records the highest crime cases in Kenya, even as national incidents decline by 5.1%. [File Courtesy]

Nairobi County leads in the number of crimes reported across the country, which witnessed an overall 5.1 per cent drop.

According to the Economic Survey 2026, the capital was last year hit by 9,958 incidents recorded in police stations, where officers have been grappling with insecurity, prompting the formation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to salvage the situation amid growing concerns over the presence of boda boda riding criminals.