Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave

Members of Parliament are now seeking the status of maternity leave in the country, saying there is a need to consider whether the existing framework adequately promotes equitable maternity protection.
Nominated MP Dorothy Muthoni led the MPs in seeking a statement from the National Assembly Committee on Labour on harmonisation and strengthening of maternity leave entitlements for female employees in the country.
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