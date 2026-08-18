Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave

By Irene Githinji | Aug. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Members of Parliament are now seeking the status of maternity leave in the country.[Courtesy]

Members of Parliament are now seeking the status of maternity leave in the country, saying there is a need to consider whether the existing framework adequately promotes equitable maternity protection.

Nominated MP Dorothy Muthoni led the MPs in seeking a statement from the National Assembly Committee on Labour on harmonisation and strengthening of maternity leave entitlements for female employees in the country.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Maternity Leave Mother-Child Bond Maternity Protection Female Employees
.

Latest Stories

Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Reproductive Health
By Irene Githinji
13 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
National
By Brian Ngugi
13 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
National
By Mercy Kahenda
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
By Brian Ngugi 13 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
By Irene Githinji 13 mins ago
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
By Mercy Kahenda 13 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
By Kamau Muthoni 13 mins ago
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved