Police arrest woman over death of Dr Job Obwaka

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of veteran gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka.
Police sources who spoke to The Standard said Beatrice Wangare was arrested on Saturday morning by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and taken to Kilimani Police Station where she was questioned about her relationship with the deceased.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…