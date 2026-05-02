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Police arrest woman over death of Dr Job Obwaka

By Okumu Modachi | May. 2, 2026
Teteran gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka. [FILE]

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of veteran gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka.

Police sources who spoke to The Standard said Beatrice Wangare was arrested on Saturday morning by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and taken to Kilimani Police Station where she was questioned about her relationship with the deceased.

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Related Topics

Dr Job Obwaka The Nairobi Hospital Beatrice Wangare Job Obwaka Death
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