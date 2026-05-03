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Court allows investors to auction 26 vehicles over Sh158m owed by Chinese firms

By Joackim Bwana | May. 3, 2026

The appellate court in Mombasa has allowed investors to auction 25 vehicles to recover over Sh158 million from Chinese companies.

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Property Auction Court of Appeal Chinese Company CIC Insurance
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