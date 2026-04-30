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Sonko, three others have case to answer in Sh14 million graft scandal

By Nancy Gitonga | Apr. 30, 2026
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [File, Standard]

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court has ruled that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and three co-accused persons have a case to answer in a Sh14 million corruption case linked to the alleged irregular award of a heavy equipment hire tender by the Nairobi County Government in 2018.

Trial Magistrate Isabellah Barasa delivered the ruling on Thursday, finding that the Director of Public Prosecutions had established a prima facie case on four counts against Sonko and his co-accused, Frederick Odhiambo Oyugi, trading as Yiro Enterprises, ROG Security Limited, and the firm's director, Anthony Otieno Ombok, also known as Jamal.

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