Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Salgaa couple murder suspects remanded as court delays bail ruling

By Daniel Chege | Apr. 25, 2026
Four deny killing an elderly couple in Salgaa on November 2, 2025. Richard Wanjala, Michael Kipsang, Elly Njuguna and Collins Wekesa appeared before Judge Patricia Gichohi on April 22, 2026.[Daniel Chege, Standard.]

Four suspects linked to the murder of an elderly couple in Salgaa, Nakuru County, will remain in custody for 25 more days pending a court ruling on their bail application.The victims, Joseph Kihiti, 90, and his wife Bethrosa Wanjiku, 63, were found dead with injuries inside their home in Muthiga Village on November 2, 2025.

 On Thursday, Justice Patricia Gichohi ordered that the four suspects: Richard Wanjala, Michael Kipsang, Elly Njuguna and Collins Wekesa be remanded at Nakuru GK Prison until May 19.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Salgaa elderly couple murder case 25-day remand pending bail ruling Four suspects linked to Nakuru murder Richard Wanjala, Michael Kipsang, Elly Njuguna and Collins Wekesa
.

Latest Stories

Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up
Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up
Politics
By Standard Team
2 hrs ago
Zoning clamour threatens unity in Opposition and Broad-Based camp
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
Son's short visit turns last goodbye after ranch shooting
National
By James Munyeki and Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Battle for Baba's party heats up as rival ODM faction lands in Kisumu
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Battle for Baba's party heats up as rival ODM faction lands in Kisumu
Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Spotlight turns to ODM 'experts' in Ruto's regime as crises pile up
We'll back Orengo to unseat Ruto, ODM Linda Mwananchi faction
By Benard Lusigi 2 hrs ago
We'll back Orengo to unseat Ruto, ODM Linda Mwananchi faction
Zoning clamour threatens unity in Opposition and Broad-Based camp
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Zoning clamour threatens unity in Opposition and Broad-Based camp
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved