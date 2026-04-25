Salgaa couple murder suspects remanded as court delays bail ruling

Four deny killing an elderly couple in Salgaa on November 2, 2025. Richard Wanjala, Michael Kipsang, Elly Njuguna and Collins Wekesa appeared before Judge Patricia Gichohi on April 22, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard.]

Four suspects linked to the murder of an elderly couple in Salgaa, Nakuru County, will remain in custody for 25 more days pending a court ruling on their bail application.The victims, Joseph Kihiti, 90, and his wife Bethrosa Wanjiku, 63, were found dead with injuries inside their home in Muthiga Village on November 2, 2025.

On Thursday, Justice Patricia Gichohi ordered that the four suspects: Richard Wanjala, Michael Kipsang, Elly Njuguna and Collins Wekesa be remanded at Nakuru GK Prison until May 19.