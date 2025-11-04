Shock as elderly couple is brutally murdered in Salgaa, nothing stolen

John Njogu, the son of the slain Joseph Kihiti, 90, and Bethrosa Githuri, 63, addresses journalists at Salgaa Police Station, on November 3, 2025. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Residents of Salgaa in Rongai, Nakuru County, are reeling in shock following the gruesome murder of an elderly couple at their home in Muthiga village.

The victims have been identified as Joseph Kihiti, 90, and his 63-year-old wife Bethrosa Wanjiku.

Area chief Stephen Nderitu said residents became concerned after the couple failed to show up at church, which was unusual.

“Church members and residents visited the home and found the front door locked. At the back, we were greeted by a pool of blood and an open door,” said Nderitu.

The administrator described the murder, which is suspected to have taken place on Friday evening, as premeditated. The couple lived alone on the farm.

“Wanjiku’s body was on a couch in the living room, while Kihiti’s body was on the bed. Both appeared to have been placed there after the attack,” said Nderitu.

David Karanja, a resident, said the murder had left them in shock as the motive remains unknown.

“Nothing was stolen from the house,” said Karanja.

Dominic Njoroge, a neighbour, said the incident had left the community in fear.

“Are our old people safe if left alone on their property? Who is this that eliminated harmless senior citizens?” posed Njoroge.

Their son John Njogu said his parents had no known enemies.

“Why would anyone think of taking my father’s life at such an age,” he asked.

Rongai Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Donata Atieno said extreme violence was meted on the couple.