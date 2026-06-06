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KISM calls for full implementation of e-GP system

By Anthony Gitonga | Jun. 6, 2026
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Kenya Institute of Supplies Chain Management CEO Kenneth Matiba speaking to the press on June 21, 2024 at Nakuru City. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) is calling for full implementation of the electronic government procurement (E-GP) system by counties as one way of addressing runaway graft.

According to the Institute, the system that has been unpopular among counties was key to sealing loopholes that had seen devolved units lose billions of shillings.

Since devolution was implemented in 2013, the auditor general's annual reports have flagged increased misappropriation and graft of public funds by senior county officials, including governors.

To tame the vice, the government has announced a mandatory transition to the electronic procurement system that guarantees accountability in resource utilisation away from corruption riddled cash bases systems.

According to KISM CEO Kenneth Matiba, the transition from cash-based accounting systems to accrual-based systems was a game-changer in the prudent use of public resources.

Matiba said henceforth, both national and county government procurement departments were mandated to allocate resources to project implementation based on the availability of funds.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural County Supply Chain Congress in Naivasha, Matiba said counties were already embracing the news system in their processes, and the Institute was already enhancing their capacities for successful implementation.

“The new e- government procurement being embraced by counties will enhance accountability in utilization of billion sod shillings that the devolved units were handling”, said Matiba.

He added that the Institute was enforcing compliance to measure whether all officers handling procurement dockets were registered and licensed as professionals.

On her part, Jennifer Cirindi, the KISM chairperson, said there was a need to address the governance gaps owing to procurement systems accounting for over 70 per cent of expenditures, and their need for accountability.

Cirindi said the meeting attended by representatives from 35 counties, oversight agencies, academia, and private and development partners was aimed at addressing key bottlenecks and strengthening procurement and supply chain systems.

She noted that strengthened systems were critical in the utilisation of billions of shillings worth of projects such as water, roads, health, and trade that were being implemented by counties.

Cirindi said the institute was supporting county procurement officials to effectively transition to the new electronic procurement systems that would ensure fiscal discipline in the use of public funds.

The chairperson noted that they were onboarding SMEMs to tap into the procurement systems and accrue economic benefits as part of key reforms that were being undertaken.

Cirindi said that they would petition the national government to ensure the involvement of procurement professionals in all government-led boards, especially resource- rich agencies.

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Kenya Institute Of Supplies Management E-GP System KISM CEO Kenneth Matiba SMEMs
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