Court orders valuation and distribution of the land in dispute to end the 8 decade long disagreeent over the land . [iStock]

The year 1943 marked a turning point in World War II, with Germany surrendering on the Eastern Front. At the same time, Jewish resistance intensified during the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, while Benito Mussolini was overthrown as Italy surrendered.

As the world grappled with chaos, businessman Khator Bin Salim passed away, setting off a court battle over his estate that has endured through colonial Kenya, independence, the advent of democracy, and the 2010 Constitution, remaining unresolved in the corridors of justice for decades. Khator died on June 9, 1943.