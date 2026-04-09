Four convicts in George Muchai murder sentenced to death

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Suspects in George Muchai murder at Milimani Law Courts. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Milimani Court Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina has sentenced four persons to death for robbery with violence, even as they await the determination of the murder case in connection with former Kabete Member of Parliament, George Muchai.

The magistrate said that Eric Munyera Isabwa (alias Chairman), Raphael Kimani Gachii (alias Kim Butcher), Mustafa Kimani Anyoni (alias Musto), and Stephen Astiva Lipopo (alias Chokore) knew that a series of robberies in town using a stolen police rifle were serious and fatal.

He stated that despite their arguments that they were remorseful, stealing from a police officer and using the same gun to terrorize Kenyans was grave enough, hence, they deserved a day with the hangman's noose.

The magistrate was of the view that superior courts have time and again held that the death sentence in robbery with violence cases is still legal.

He, however, put in abeyance 10 years sentence for unlawful possession of stolen property belonging to Muchai, his bodyguards, and four other victims, after determining that the prosecution had established its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court heard that the gang terrorised Nairobi and Kiambu counties the night before Muchai’s death.

“I find that Isabwa, Kimani, Mustafa, and Astiva are guilty of the first three charges of robbery with violence and each of them violently robbed victims of their property,” Magistrate Onyina ruled.

“Accused 1,2,3,4 jointly robbed the complainants while armed with dangerous weapons and threatened to use violence during the offences,” Magistrate Onyina added

The magistrate, however, acquitted the prime suspect’s girlfriend, Margaret Njeri Wachiuri, and two other accused, Jane Wanjiru Kamau (Shiro) and Simon Wambugu Gichamba, on charges of robbery with violence for lack of evidence.

The court also found that Isabwa and his girlfriend, Njeri, were guilty of unlawful possession of the G3 rifle said to be the murder weapon in Muchai's murder, and his aides and seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, while Wanjiru was found guilty of having stolen property, being two rounds of 9mm ammunition without a firearm certificate.

Further, the court has convicted Wanjiru’s boyfriend, Kimani Gachii, on two additional charges of possessing a Ceska pistol and 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, believed to belong to one of Muchai’s bodyguards, without a valid certificate.”

For this, they were ordered to serve 10 years for each count, but will serve concurrently.

The seventh accused, Simon Wambugu Gichamba, who was arrested by police for charging a Nokia phone brought to his workplace by Kimani Gachii and his girlfriend Wanjira, whose phone was stolen from one of the robbery victims, was acquitted of all charges, including robbery with violence and unlawful possession of stolen property, after the court found him not guilty

Court records indicate that the four convicted accused violently robbed Michael Gatutu, his wife Jane Njoki Ngatia, sisters Gladys Waitheira and Irene Muthoni and several other civilians hours before they killed Muchai and his aides while buying newspapers a few minutes to 3 am on the fateful night.

Victims lost vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, cash, Muchai’s briefcase, and two pistols belonging to his bodyguards. Witness testimony described how the suspects forced victims into vehicles, threatened them at gunpoint, and systematically moved from one robbery to another.

“Having evaluated the evidence tendered before this court, I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the charges against the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt,” the magistrate ruled.

Evidence tendered in court through 36 witnesses led by Investigating Officer Inspector Moses Otiu revealed that hours before Muchai’s death, two sisters, Waithera and Muthoni, driving in Wangige, Kiambu County, were also attacked.

The magistrate also directed that the rifle should be surrendered to the State, but only if the High Court concludes the murder trial.