George Muchai murder: Six suspects convicted as case nears end

Suspects in George Muchai murder at Milimani Law Courts. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A Nairobi court has convicted six people in connection with a series of violent robberies carried out hours before the fatal shooting of former George Muchai and his aides, delivering a verdict that prosecutors say closes a decade-long investigation into the high-profile crime.

Delivering the judgment at the Milimani Law Courts, Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina found the four suspects guilty of various robbery with violence and being in unlawful possession of stolen property belonging to Muchai, his bodyguards and four victims after determining that the prosecution had established its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The convicts, identified as Eric Mungera Isabwa alias Chairman, Raphael Kimani Gachii alias Kim Butcher, Mustafa Kimani Anyoni alias Musto, Stephen Astiva Lipopo alias Chokore, were part of a gang that police say terrorised Nairobi and Kiambu counties the night before Muchai’s death.