Kilif-based Turkish billionaire wants terror charges against him dropped

Turkish billionaire Osman Elsek, Gokmen Sandikci and lawyer Cliff Ombeta at the Mombasa Law Courts on January 27, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Senior veteran lawyers John Khaminwa and Cliff Ombeta want the terrorism and assault case against Turkish billionaire Osman Elsek transferred to Kilifi Courts.

The lawyers said that Mombasa Law courts lacks jurisdiction to prosecute the matter since the alleged incident happened in Kikambala Kilifi County and not Mombasa.