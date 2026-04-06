Trader challenges prison sentence in Sh15m case

A businesswoman has sought the court’s protection from imminent jail after defaulting on paying Sh15 million to Gulf African Bank.
Jacinta Mbithe Saku, in her case, filed before the High Court in Nairobi, claims that although she owes the lender the money, she does not have the means to pay it back.
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