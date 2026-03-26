Ex-publishing firm manager faces fresh Sh256m theft charges

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Cheekati Narsimha Rao before Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi on December 20, 2024. [File Courtesy]

A former general manager at a leading publishing company has been charged afresh with stealing over Sh256.4 million from the firm.

Cheekati Narsimha Rao, who worked at Printing Services Limited, denied the allegations before Milimani Principal Magistrate Caroline Nyaguthii after the prosecution amended the chargesheet.

Rao is accused of embezzling the funds on various dates between January 1, 2016, and August 31, 2024, allegedly in collusion with others who are not before the court.

The charges further allege that Rao, by virtue of his employment, came into possession of the money, forged the signature of the company owner, Malkiat Singh Dhillon, and promoted himself to the position of production manager.

He is also accused of creating documents without authority, including falsifying stamp impressions on invoices and delivery notes between January 1, 2016, and August 31, 2024, intending to deceive.

The prosecution claims one such offence occurred on April 1, 2010, at an unknown location.

Earlier, Dhillon, through lawyer Kimani Wachira, had applied for the court to compel Rao to surrender his passport, citing previous attempts by Rao to flee the country.

The court has since barred Rao from travelling abroad, ruling him a flight risk who may abscond if allowed to leave.

According to investigating officer Corporal Lucus Juma, Rao previously tried to flee to India after his employer lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The applicant booked a one-way flight to India on October 18, 2024, after learning of the complaint,” Juma stated in an affidavit.

Dhillon opposed Rao’s application, urging the court that if his passport were released, he should deposit over Sh254 million as security to guarantee his return.

Wachira argued that justice requires Rao to remain within the court’s jurisdiction to ensure accountability and prevent evasion of trial.

The court also heard that ongoing investigations require unrestricted access to Rao for statements, clarifications, and investigative procedures.

Wachira contended that any documents Rao submitted in support of his application lacked authenticity and appeared fabricated to mislead the court.

The complainant dismissed Rao’s claim that he needed to travel to India to attend to his sick father, stating that alternative communication methods, such as video calls and messaging platforms, are sufficient.

The magistrate directed the accused to remain on his previous cash bail of Sh 3 million until the hearing and determination of the case.