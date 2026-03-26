Police foil robbery plot, arrest two army men

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Two serving members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have been arrested over a foiled robbery plot targeting a senior military officer, Major General George Okumu, in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

“On Monday, March 23, 2026, detectives received credible intelligence about an imminent robbery and placed the suspects under close surveillance, monitoring their movements and preparations ahead of the planned attack,” the DCI said.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were working with four members of the public.

As part of the plot, the suspects, travelling in two vehicles, visited the home of the targeted military officer, where a woman alighted, pretending to seek assistance.

Detectives then swooped in and arrested her, with support teams apprehending the other suspects.

Those arrested are Charles Kiio Matata, a KDF sergeant attached to Kahawa Garrison; Samuel Agango Odoyo, a KDF service member currently on interdiction; and a mechanic attached to KDF Kahawa Barracks.

Other suspects are Alex Mumo Kisilu, Richard Mwania Muasya and Stella Nzuki Mweni.

Police recovered items believed to have been intended for use in the robbery, including KDF jungle uniforms, military boots, a crowbar, a claw hammer, a knife, pliers and multiple mobile phones.

“The scene has been processed, and investigations are ongoing to establish the full scope of the syndicate’s activities and possible links to other criminal incidents,” the DCI said.

Elsewhere in Nairobi County, police are probing an incident in which the body of an unidentified man was found inside a manhole in Kawangware.

A police report from Muthangari Police Station on Wednesday, March 25, indicates that the body was discovered during efforts to unblock a sewer.

The landlord’s wife had called a plumber to check the sewer line in the residential building, and the body was discovered by the workers.

They reported the matter to the police, who removed the body, which was found in a sitting position inside the manhole.

The body of the man, believed to be around 40 years old, had no visible external injuries.

It was taken to the Nairobi Funeral Home, awaiting identification and a post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

In Dagahaley, Garissa County, detectives are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposed body of a man in a bush.

The body was later identified as that of 38-year-old Somali national Yunnis Omar Ali, a refugee in the area.

Ali was reported missing on March 17, 2026, and efforts to trace him had been unsuccessful.

His body was moved to the mortuary for an autopsy.