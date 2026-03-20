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Why inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 20, 2026

High Court rules inactive SIM cards cannot be sold without the owner’s consent. [File Courtesy]

A person’s mobile phone number is a digital identity and contains data that cannot be transferred to another person, the High Court has declared.

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