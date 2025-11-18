×
Communications Authority denies authorising biometric data collection in SIM registration

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 18, 2025
Communications Authority denies authorising biometric data collection in SIM registration. [iStockphoto]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has dismissed reports that it has allowed telecom operators to collect biometric data from subscribers during SIM card registration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 18, the regulator said concerns circulating about new SIM registration rules were unjustified.

The Authority clarified that the revised regulations, published in May 2025, do not introduce biometric enrolment and that no directive has been issued to operators to collect such information. It said the updated rules only define what biometric data is, but do not require telecoms to capture it.

“The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has noted the concerns and media commentary regarding the collection of biometric data during registration of new mobile lines as provided for in the revised SIM card regulations. These concerns are unfounded. For the avoidance of doubt, CA has not issued any directives for the collection of biometric data by our licensees,” read the statement.

According to the Authority, the regulations were developed to curb SIM-related fraud, strengthen the integrity of mobile networks and support secure access to digital services such as mobile money and e-government platforms.

“The New SIM Card Regulations do not contain any provision for the collection of biometric data. The regulations define biometric data as personal data derived from specific technical processing based on physical, physiological, or behavioural characteristics, including blood typing, DNA analysis, fingerprints, earlobe geometry, retinal scans, and voice recognition,” noted CA, adding that operators are barred from sharing subscriber data without consent or a lawful order.

The Authority also clarified that SIM suspension will only apply to subscribers who provide false information or repeatedly fail to meet registration requirements, emphasising that no subscriber can be disconnected without prior notice.

In response to consumer frustrations over spam messages, unauthorised subscriptions and misuse of phone numbers, CA stated: “These concerns are a priority for the Authority, and the improved SIM card registration processes are part of the larger strategy to safeguard consumer interests and welfare across all networks.”

The Authority further expressed support for privacy-enhancing innovations such as number masking on digital platforms, noting that it plans to roll out such features in partnership with industry stakeholders.

.

