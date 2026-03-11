Lucy Kabuu's ex-husband appeals ruling in Sh70M matrimonial estate

Jeremiah Maina, ex-husband of Marathon Star Lucy Kabuu, on September 23, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

The former husband of marathon runner Lucy Kabuu has appealed a decision that locked him out of their matrimonial estate, estimated to be worth over Sh70 million. Jeremiah Wamungu, who has obtained a temporary stay of the judgment execution, says the ruling would cause him irreparable loss and damage. He accuses the court of making an error and exercising inequity when it granted Kabuu all the matrimonial properties without considering his monetary and non-monetary contributions.