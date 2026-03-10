×
The Standard

Kwa Binzaro massacre: Makenzi, seven others face crimes against humanity

By Kelvin Karani | Mar. 10, 2026

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi and seven others appeared before Justice Wendy Micheni at the High Court in Mombasa, where they denied 23 charges of murder as a crime against humanity, on March 9, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi and seven others have been charged with crimes against humanity in connection to Malindi’s Kwa Binzaro massacre.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

