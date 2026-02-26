17 suspected members of criminal gangs arrested in major crackdown

Audio By Vocalize

Seventeen suspects have been arrested in a major security operation targeting criminal gangs along the Coast region following the recent surge of criminal activities.

The operation targeting armed robbery, burglary, drug trafficking, violent land encroachments, and other criminal activities, and guided by intelligence, was carried out by multiple agencies.

According to the police, an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 12 rounds of ammunition were recovered during the operation.

''During the raid, the officers recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, twelve rounds of ammunition, more than 35 kilograms of suspected narcotic drugs, including bhang, heroin, and cocaine, over 40 mobile phones and SIM cards believed to have been used in coordinating criminal acts, and several crude weapons, including clubs and machetes," read part of the statement.

Government stores, including police uniforms, were also seized and are being held as exhibits for ongoing investigations.

The National Police Service (NPS) further said the arrests are part of an intensified crackdown aimed at strengthening public safety and restoring peace across the region.

“As a result of a targeted multi-agency operation, 17 suspects linked to various criminal activities have been arrested and placed in custody pending arraignment in court,” read part of the statement.

Police said the operation specifically targeted organised criminal networks, aiming to dismantle structures behind the recent surge in offences.

Security agencies have also intensified patrols in hotspot areas and are continuing intelligence-gathering efforts to prevent further criminal activity.

They noted that the arrests form part of a wider strategy to improve public safety across the Coast region, stressing that law enforcement agencies remain committed to protecting lives and property.

The arrests come amid rising concerns over crime across the region, with authorities reporting an increase in armed robberies, burglaries, drug trafficking, and violent land encroachments, particularly in Kilifi County.

Malindi Sub-County Police Commander Moses Kosgei said that over 450 suspected members of criminal gangs have been arrested since September last year.

"Since we started our operation last year in September, we have arrested over 450, and the operation is still ongoing because there are people we are still targeting," he said.

He said groups, including those calling themselves Mawoza, have been undermining peace and security in Malindi, where criminal gangs have increasingly targeted locals with theft and violent attacks.

Gang activity has been a recurring concern in some parts of Kilifi, with residents often reporting cases of violent muggings, burglary, and extortion.

Previously, groups such as Mawoza, Wakali Mwisho, Wakali Kwanza, Wakali Wao, Team Nati, and other youth gangs have caused unrest in the county.

Authorities say these gangs prey on unemployed young people, luring them into crime with promises of quick money.

The rise in criminal activity has disrupted daily life and heightened anxiety among residents, who have been forced to alter routines and avoid certain areas due to safety concerns.

Authorities have also urged the public to remain vigilant and provide information on any suspicious activity to support ongoing investigations.